'My Conscience Does Not Allow Me': Sunny Deol On Why He Doesn't Do Pan Masala Ads

Sunny Deol has opened up about his decision to stay away from pan masala advertisements. The actor was discussing brand endorsements during a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra when he was asked why he has not featured in such advertisements.

Speaking about pan masala ads, Sunny Deol said, "I don't do pan masala ads and kabhi karunga bhi nahi. I wouldn't do any of those things. Aatey hai but nahi karunga. I don't want to do something which I don't believe in. Main in sab cheezon ko manta nahi hoon. I don't think this is a good thing to promote."

The actor went on to explain that he has turned down several opportunities when they did not align with his personal beliefs. "Kitni cheezein nahi karta because mera zameer nahi manta isliye aur jo karni hoti hai voh kar leta hoon," he added.

During the conversation, Sunny Deol was also asked about his relatively limited presence in advertisements compared to other actors.

He said, "If I represent India and I represent the way of everything else, somehow ads don't come to me. Why don't they come to me? I have no idea. Just like films which were not coming before, I don't know the same about the ads," he said.

His comments come at a time when advertisements featuring Bollywood stars and pan masala brands have once again come under scrutiny. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has issued show-cause notices to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff over their Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently seen in Batwara 1947. He will next appear in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, in which he plays Lord Hanuman.