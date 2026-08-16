<i>Batwara 1947</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Film Earns Rs 13.50 Crore, Trails <i>Awarapan 2</i>

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 witnessed a steady rise at the box office on its second day. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 13.50 crore net in India on Day 2 from 8,071 shows. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 19.25 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 22.91 crore.

The film also saw a boost from the overseas market on Saturday. Batwara 1947 earned Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 26.41 crore.

Awarapan 2 Takes A Lead

While Batwara 1947 has shown growth, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is clearly ahead in the box office battle. The film collected Rs 33.75 crore net in India on Day 2 from 10,496 shows, taking its total net collection in India to Rs 55.75 crore. Its gross collection in India has reached Rs 66.90 crore so far.

The two films released on August 14 have been competing for audiences over the opening weekend. While Batwara 1947 is building steadily, Awarapan 2 has taken a strong lead.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

Set against the backdrop of the turbulent period surrounding the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab, Batwara 1947 explores the human stories that unfolded during the country's division.

The cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Kanikka Kapur, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Khushi Hajare, and Abhimanyu Singh. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.