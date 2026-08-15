<i>Batwara 1947</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol Film Earns Rs 8.34 Crore Worldwide Amid <i>Awarapan 2</i> Wave

Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, was released in cinemas on August 14. The Partition drama got off to a modest start at the box office, collecting Rs 5.75 crore net on its opening day across 8,721 shows nationwide, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film's gross collection in India stands at Rs 6.84 crore after Day 1.

In overseas markets, the Sunny Deol starrer earned Rs 1.50 crore gross. With domestic and international earnings combined, the film's worldwide gross collection reached Rs 8.34 crore on its first day in cinemas.

However, the film is facing tough competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. Released across 9,033 shows in India, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 21.50 crore net on its opening day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Its gross collection in India stands at Rs 25.80 crore.

The action thriller also earned Rs 2 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 27.80 crore.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 marks Preity Zinta's much-awaited return to the big screen after eight years. The film is her first major project since Bhaiaji Superhit, also opposite Sunny Deol, which was released in 2018.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

Set against the backdrop of the turbulent period surrounding the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab, Batwara 1947 explores the human stories that unfolded during the country's division.

The cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Kanikka Kapur, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Khushi Hajare, and Abhimanyu Singh. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.



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