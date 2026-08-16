<i>Awarapan 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Film Earns Twice As Much As <i>Batwara 1947</i>

Awarapan 2 continued its strong run at the box office on Day 2. According to Sacnilk, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer earned a net Rs 33.75 crore across 10,496 shows on Saturday. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 55.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 66.90 crore.

The film also maintained a steady performance in overseas markets. Awarapan 2 collected Rs 3.50 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 6 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 72.90 crore.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 has clearly taken the lead over Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 in the opening weekend race. While Awarapan 2 earned Rs 33.75 crore net on Day 2, Batwara 1947 collected Rs 13.50 crore net across 8,071 shows on the same day.

With a substantial lead on Day 2, Awarapan 2 is now in a strong position at the box office.

About Awarapan 2

Alongside Emraan Hashmi, who reprises his role as Shivam Pandit, Awarapan 2 stars Disha Patani as Zara, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, and Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep. Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal, and Puran Gabbi are also part of the cast.

The sequel has been directed by Nitin Kakkar, while the original Awarapan was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film has been produced by Vishesh Films.