Pregnant Deepika Padukone Heads To Bengaluru Ahead Of Second Baby's Arrival, Ranveer Singh Sees Her Off

Deepika Padukone is awaiting the arrival of her second child with Ranveer Singh. The couple, who announced the happy news earlier this year, have mostly stayed away from the public eye in recent months. However, on Saturday evening, August 15, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport as Deepika reportedly left for Bengaluru.

Currently in her third trimester, Deepika has avoided public appearances during her pregnancy. Her latest airport outing, therefore, quickly caught the attention of fans and photographers.

In videos that surfaced online, Deepika was seen arriving at Mumbai airport in a casual yet stylish look. The actor wore an oversized light blue striped shirt that highlighted her baby bump, paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

The actor was reportedly travelling to Bengaluru, where her family lives. Ranveer accompanied her to the airport to see her off but did not step out of the car. He remained seated inside while Deepika made her way towards the terminal.

Photographers stationed outside the airport called out to Deepika and requested her to pose for pictures. However, she chose not to stop and continued walking towards the terminal.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship Timeline

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. The two later shared the screen in films including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, while their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a relationship off-screen.

After dating for several years, Deepika and Ranveer got engaged secretly in 2015. Three years later, the couple married in a grand ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, on November 14, 2018. Their wedding featured ceremonies reflecting both Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi roots.

The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in 2024 with the birth of their daughter, Dua, on September 8. Deepika and Ranveer later announced that they were expecting their second child on April 19 this year.

What's Next For Deepika Padukone?

On the professional front, Deepika will return to screens with King. The action project, made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

The film also brings talented actors, including Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor.

Deepika also has Raaka lined up in her kitty. In the Atlee directorial, the actor will share the screen with Allu Arjun. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures.