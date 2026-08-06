Is Deepika Padukone Joining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War? IMDb Page Fuels Speculation

Fans cannot keep calm as rumours surrounding Deepika Padukone's possible cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War continue to gain traction. The speculation began after a post on Reddit claimed that Deepika had been listed as part of the film's cast on both Wikipedia and IMDb.

The post included screenshots from both pages featuring Deepika's name alongside the film's lead stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The post quickly went viral on Reddit, sparking intense debate. While some fans were excited about the possibility of Deepika Padukone joining the cast, others pointed out that both Wikipedia and IMDb can be edited by users.

Despite the ongoing speculation, there is no official confirmation that the actress is part of the highly anticipated film. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is expected to follow two strong-willed army officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who find themselves in a dramatic love triangle involving Alia Bhatt's character. The film is expected to hit theatres on January 21, 2027.

The rumoured cameo has also excited fans because it would mark another collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who previously delivered films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has an exciting line-up of films coming up. Following her appearance in Singham Again in 2024, the actress will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji and Arshad Warsi, among others. The film is set to release on December 24.

Deepika will also be seen in the much-awaited sci-fi action epic Raaka. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2027.