"<i>Yeh Bhi Koi</i> Time <i>Hai</i> Call <i>Karne Ka</i>," Preity Zinta Says Sunny Deol Once Shouted At Her

Following an eight-year hiatus, Preity Zinta is all set to make her highly anticipated comeback in the upcoming film Batwara 1947. During a press conference, the actress spoke about her experience of returning to the sets and how Sunny Deol helped her throughout the shoot.

During an interaction with the Free Press Journal, Preity recalled some interesting anecdotes about the Deol brothers, including how the first time she ever saw an Apple computer was when Sunny Deol was using one around 1999. She also remembered how she had once called to speak to Bobby late at night during the landline era, and Sunny had picked up the phone. “Ye bhi koi time hai call karne ka! (Is this a time to call someone?)” Sunny shouted into the phone.

Preity recalled that she was shaken by the experience and wrote in her personal diary that she had been shouted at by none other than Sunny Deol. Both Preity and Sunny broke into laughter as the actress recounted the incident, and Sunny admitted that he had completely forgotten about it.

During the media interaction, Preity shared how Sunny had been there to help her on the sets from day one. “There were nerves," she said, revealing that director Rajkumar Santoshi chose to begin filming with one of the most emotionally demanding scenes in the film.

“He (Rajkumar Santoshi) tortured me on day one by putting the most difficult scene of the film on the first day. So I was just looking at him (Sunny Deol), and I was shaking, ki abhi main kya karoon (What do I do now?). He is a wonderful, big-hearted, kind and decent human being to work with because he really was like, 'Don't worry, he loves retakes. Kuch khaayegi?' (Will you have something to eat?)” Preity recalled, sharing that things became easier once they started filming.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is a period drama film backed by Aamir Khan's production banner. Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the Partition of India and the division of Punjab, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 14.