Mini Mathur Beats Aly Goni To Win <i>Alliance</i>, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

Alliance has crowned its first-ever winner. After weeks of strategic gameplay and high-pressure challenges, Mini Mathur emerged as the winner of the reality series. She not only lifted the coveted trophy but also took home the prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Aly Goni became the first runner-up, while content creator Ruhee Dosani finished as the second runner-up in the finale task.

According to Bollywood Bubble, Mini said she hopes her journey will inspire more women to believe in themselves and chase their ambitions. “Winning Alliance feels absolutely surreal. This journey challenged me in every possible way, emotionally, mentally and strategically and every single day inside the headquarters pushed me to become stronger. There were moments of doubt, moments of joy, friendships I'll always cherish and lessons I'll carry with me for life," the actress said.

"Every Ally I shared this experience with played a role in shaping my journey, whether we stood together or found ourselves on opposite sides of the game. Lifting this trophy is an incredible feeling, but what I'll treasure most are the memories, relationships and everything this experience has taught me. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this unforgettable journey," she said.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance began with 16 Allies entering the headquarters in duos. The season brought together a diverse mix of personalities from entertainment, television and digital media, including Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, Armaan Khera, Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani, Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar.

The headquarters saw new entries each week. Sohail Khan, Agu Stanley Chiedozie, Vriddhi Patwa, Seema Sajdeh, Aly Goni, Kashish Kapoor and Bali joined the show as wild card contestants.

The grand finale came full circle with former Allies returning to the headquarters for emotional reunions and familiar rivalries. The season ended with Mini Mathur, Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani as the Top 3 finalists before Mini was officially crowned the winner of Alliance.