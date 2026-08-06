"Feels Like Everything Is Falling Apart": Parth Samthaan On His Mental Health

Parth Samthaan has left fans worried after sharing a deeply emotional note on social media. The actor opened up about his mental and emotional struggles, adding that the past few days had been difficult for him.

On Wednesday, Parth shared a note on Threads, writing, “Past 3-4 days have been the worst for me regarding my health (mentally and emotionally) constant tears, heavy breathing, negative thoughts, feels like everything is falling apart... worst is.. I'm still figuring out the reason on why this is happening,” the actor wrote.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@the_parthsamthaan

While Parth did not elaborate on what happened and the reason behind the cryptic post, his note drew concern and support from his fans. Some flooded the comments section expressing their concerns, others showed support and shared words of motivation.

Previously, Parth shared a video wherein he was seen seemingly crying. When fans showed concern, he took to Instagram stories and shared, "I'm all fine now. We all have those phases in life, and it's only human to express our emotions."

He continued, “Shockingly, I got like thousands of DMs asking me about the same, and I did realise that kindness and compassion still very much exist in this cut-throat, brutal world. Thank you also for making me realise that you guys are just not followers, but my well-wishers too, my go-to people if I need any support in life."

Parth has been making headlines in recent months over reports of an alleged rift with Seher Hone Ko Hai co-star Rishita Kothari. The speculations surfaced after the stars unfollowed each other on Instagram, with rumours also emerging about on-set disagreements and production disruptions. Rishita quit the show a month ago, citing personal reasons.

The show's plot then witnessed a generation leap, and Bhavika Sharma replaced Rishita Kothari as the new female lead. However, neither Parth nor Rishita confirmed the alleged fallout, and Parth later urged fans to focus on the show rather than the rumours.