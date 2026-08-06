5 Times <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Winner Shreya Kalra Broke The Internet

Shreya Kalra has officially been crowned the winner of Lock Upp Season 2. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the Netflix reality show concluded with a grand finale that saw Shreya take home the winner's trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Shivangi Joshi emerged as the first runner-up, while Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat rounded off the top five finalists.

Shreya's journey inside the Lock Upp jail was anything but quiet. From explosive arguments and controversial revelations to emotional moments and bold game moves. As she celebrates her big win, here is a look back at five moments that defined her journey.

1. Calling Pamala Serena “Psychotic Aunty”

One of the season's most viral exchanges came during Shreya's heated argument with Desi Bling fame Pamala Serena. In the middle of the verbal spat, Shreya called Pamala a "psychotic aunty." Pamala fired back with, "You are not 21 either," leaving the entire jail laughing.

2. Revealing Akanksha Chamola's Secret

Shreya landed in controversy after revealing a personal secret about fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola. Upset after Akanksha filed a chargesheet against her, Shreya decided to retaliate. During a conversation with Sufi Motiwala, she asked, "Am I going to be a bad person if I reveal it?" Sufi replied, "No, that's the game." Shreya then claimed, "She is bisexual," before the camera immediately cut to Akanksha.

3. Calling Out Ram Kapoor

Another moment that grabbed headlines was Shreya calling out Ram Kapoor over what she described as crossing personal boundaries after a leadership task. While speaking to Shilpa Shinde, she said, "This time, if he tries to kiss me, I'm gonna hold his mouth and be like, that my father doesn't kiss me this much, don't kiss me now."

4. Trying To Eliminate Shivangi Joshi

During one of the game's biggest twists, Shreya earned the power to eliminate a contestant and chose Shivangi Joshi. However, the decision never came into effect after Harshad Chopda gave up his finalist spot to save Shivangi before exiting the show himself. The dramatic turn became one of the biggest talking points of the season.

5. Lifting The Winner's Trophy

The perfect end to Shreya's journey came when she was announced as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2. As she lifted the trophy, her close friend inside the house, Shilpa Shinde, turned emotional and hugged her, making for one of the most heartwarming moments of the grand finale.

Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 27, 2026.