'Ghajini Wouldn't Have Worked Without Him': Aamir Khan Mourns Pradeep Rawat's Death

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat died on August 4 at the age of 74 while undergoing treatment for blood cancer. As the film industry mourns his loss, actor Aamir Khan paid a heartfelt tribute.

Speaking to Variety India, Aamir said, "He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeepji played the title role in Ghajini. I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn't have worked without him."

Recalling Pradeep Rawat's performance as Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan, Aamir praised the late actor for bringing a distinct charm to the role. "I don't think anyone could have played Sodhi with such swag. He was a versatile actor. It's sad to hear of his passing," he said.

Pradeep Rawat Dies

Pradeep Rawat was initially admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai before being shifted to a cancer hospital in Bhiwandi for further treatment.

He is survived by his wife and his son, Vikramaditya. His funeral is taking place today.

About Pradeep Rawat

He was widely recognised for playing the ruthless antagonist in the Tamil film Ghajini (2005). His performance was so well received that he was brought back to play the same role opposite Aamir Khan in the 2008 Hindi remake.

He had also worked with Aamir Khan earlier in Lagaan (2001).

Many viewers first came to know Rawat through BR Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat, in which he played Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya.

Although he had made his film debut with Meri Jung in 1985, it was his role in Mahabharat that brought him widespread recognition.

A major milestone in his career came with SS Rajamouli's Sye (2004), which marked his Telugu debut.

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