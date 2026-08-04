Pradeep Rawat, <i>Ghajini</i> And <i>Lagaan</i> Actor, Dies At 74 In Mumbai After Cancer Battle

Actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his role in Ghajini, has died. He was 74. "He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai," sources told NDTV.

Sources confirmed that he had been battling blood cancer.

Actor Yashpal Sharma paid a tribute to Rawat via his Instagram handle.

Rawat was a familiar face in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, with a career that spanned more than three decades.

He was widely recognised for playing the ruthless antagonist in the Tamil film Ghajini (2005). His performance was so well received that he was brought back to play the same role opposite Aamir Khan in the 2008 Hindi remake.

He had also worked with Aamir Khan earlier in Lagaan (2001).

Many viewers first came to know Rawat through BR Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat, in which he played Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya.

Although he had made his film debut with Meri Jung in 1985, it was his role in Mahabharat that brought him widespread recognition.

His filmography includes Sarfarosh, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Stalin, Veeram, 1: Nenokkadine, Loukyam, Nenu Sailaja, Sarrainodu, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Aayirathil Iruvar, Market Raja MBBS and Miss Match.

A major milestone in his career came with SS Rajamouli's Sye (2004), which marked his Telugu debut.