This Telugu Actor Left His Entire Savings To His Housemaid Before Dying By Suicide

Just over a decade ago, one of Telugu cinema's most loved actors died by suicide, plunging the entire industry into grief. But what was even more shocking was his final wish. The actor reportedly left his entire fortune to his domestic help, without earmarking anything for his family, including his children.

Before taking the extreme step on December 19, 2015, at the age of 66, renowned actor Ranganath scribbled down a few words on the wall of his house in Hyderabad with a black marker where his body was found. He asked his family to hand over his savings to his helper, who had been looking after him for quite some time.

His final message read, “Give this to her. Do not trouble her.” The exact reason behind his decision was never officially confirmed.

He had also sent “Goodbye” messages to a few friends, including B Devadas, before dying by suicide.

Who Was Ranganath?

Born Tirumala Sundara Sri Ranganath in Chennai, Ranganath used to work with the Indian Railways as a ticket collector before entering the world of cinema. In 1969, he made his acting debut in director Bapu's Buddhimantudu, starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Vijaya Nirmala in the lead roles.

He then went on to star as the male lead in over 40 films before transitioning to villain and character roles. During his career spanning 46 years, he acted in over 300 movies and many television serials.

Many remember him for his sensitive portrayals in hit films such as Zamindharugari Ammayi (1975), America Ammayi (1976), Panthulamma (1977), Thayaramma Bangarayya, 3 Deewarein (2003), Manmadhudu (2002), and Nijam (2003) and others.

Personal Tragedy: Loss Of Wife, Battle With Depression

While soaring high in the film industry, Ranganath lost his wife in 2009. Reports from that time said he had been struggling with depression and loneliness for a long time. His daughter, Neeraja, stated that he started talking frequently about suicide in the years that followed and had also gone for counselling.

On December 19, 2015, he was last seen by his maid, Meenakshi, in the afternoon. She prepared his food and left. In the evening, a group of people had come over to meet him and invite him to an event. However, when there was no response from inside, they informed Neeraja, who lived nearby with her family.

The family then broke down the doors and found him dead inside.

Ranganath's Family Honoured His Final Wish

Aside from Neeraja, Ranganath was survived by two more children, a son and another daughter, who both lived in another city. Following his last rites, his children decided to fulfil his last wish and hand over his savings to Meenakshi.