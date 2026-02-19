Give Perks To Women Marrying Farmers: Karnataka MLA Writes To Siddaramaiah

Karnataka MLA Ranganath has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking special incentives for women who marry farmers.

In his letter, Ranganath, who represents the Kunigal constituency in the Tumakuru district, requested Siddaramaiah that during the upcoming Assembly session, the government announce a special allowance and special status for women who choose to marry men living in villages and are dependent on farming.

He said that Kunigal taluk is predominantly rural, with agriculture being the primary occupation. Many young men in the region depend on farming for their livelihood, he said.

He pointed out that several women are reportedly unwilling to marry men engaged in agriculture, resulting in many farmers remaining unmarried even after crossing the age of 30.

He urged the Chief Minister to introduce supportive measures to encourage marriages within rural farming communities.

Farmer groups in Karnataka in the past have flagged similar concerns, alleging that many young men engaged in agriculture are struggling to find brides due to the declining social and economic appeal of farming.

Some groups had also demanded reservation or priority in government jobs to improve the social status and financial security of farming families.

Representations were made to Siddaramaiah from farmers across districts like Mandya and Tumakuru on similar lines.