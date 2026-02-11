Amid Leadership Tussle, DK Shivakumar's Brother Urges Siddaramaiah To "Keep His Word"

The leadership tussle in Karnataka Congress is back in focus, and appears likely to escalate. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother and former Congress MP DK Suresh has stirred the hornet's nest with his comment that he is confident Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will keep his word, hinting at a power-sharing formula.

The development took a serious turn with DK Shivakumar reiterating in Delhi that he and Siddaramaiah had spoken to each other in the presence of national leaders and that he would speak about it when the time comes.

Responding to a reporter's question on why Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain was issued notices for speaking about leadership issues while others, including Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, were not, DK Suresh said there was nothing wrong in what MLA Iqbal Hussain had stated. He added that the same policy should apply to everyone, but remarked that since Yathindra himself is part of the "high command," there appeared to be no issue.

Last week, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah claimed that demands for a leadership change have not been accepted by the party high command and that his father will remain Chief Minister for five years

When asked about the "promise" allegedly made by Siddaramaiah, DK Suresh said he remained confident that the Chief Minister would honour it. "Even today, I am confident that Siddaramaiah will keep his word, even if it is delayed a little," he said.

DK Shivakumar maintained that time would provide all answers. He said that only a few leaders were privy to the discussions held within the party and that he would speak about the issue at an appropriate time.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, appeared visibly irritated when repeatedly questioned by reporters on the leadership issue. He asked the media to stop raising the matter and stressed that both he and DK Shivakumar would abide by the party's central leadership's directions.

"Whatever the high command says, we will go by that. DK and I both have to do what the high command says. I have said this again and again, but you keep asking the same question," Siddaramaiah said.

He further told reporters to question those making leadership-related statements instead of repeatedly seeking his response.

Even as these speculations continue over leadership in Karnataka, the Congress High command hasn't publicly taken a clear stand on the matter, allowing many, including those within the party, to question the silence.

