Amid Congress' Karnataka Leadership Row, A Minister's "Stray Dogs" Jab

Speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka – the long-running battle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar for the top job – continues to haunt the ruling Congress, with remarks by Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa Monday raising eyebrows.

Mahadevappa, who last week rubbished reports of the Chief Minister's premature exit, repeated himself this afternoon. "Our leadership is strong... there is no question (of a change)," he said, as he criticised "some MLAs and ministers" for demanding an intervention from the Congress High Command.

"Who gives directions to the High Command? Can you or I give? They must give directions to us. Will the tail wag the dog? There is no discussion about this in the entire leadership," he declared.

But it was another comment that turned heads; "… the High Court keep saying to catch all stray dogs and keep them inside," Mahadevappa said. The remark was seen as an oblique jab at DK Shivakumar and MLAs backing his power play, though Mahadevappa offered no further clarification.

"I don't know all that. I am just saying what the High Court said," he said when pressed on whether he was making linking the court ruling on stray dogs and those calling for a leadership change.

The face-off between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, popularly called DKS, reached a crescendo in November and December last year, forcing the Congress' central leadership to step in and order the two to stand down and cease hostilities while a deal is worked out.

Two 'power breakfasts' – one at each leader's residence – and the mandatory photo-op were supposed to signal all is well in before the 2028 Assembly election, a critical referendum for a party fast running out of states in which it boasts a government, solo or otherwise.

RECAP | Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar's Big Unity Show After Karnataka Tussle

'There is no problem between us', the two said after those meetings, which were followed by talk of a 'transition' of leadership, though the timelines were never specified.

But a problem there still is, as underlined by remarks from the Chief Minister's son; a Congress MLC, Yathindra Siddaramaiah claimed demands for a leadership change had not been accepted by the Congress HQ and that his father would remain Chief Minister for the full five years.

That was followed by DKS' brother claiming confidently that Siddaramaiah would keep his word and stand down, hinting at the power-share deal – each would get 2.5 years as Chief Minister –that was reportedly agreed in 2023, after the Congress' election win, to keep both camps happy.

"Even today, I am confident that Siddaramaiah will keep his word, even if it is delayed a little," DK Suresh said, in remarks that irritated the Chief Minister when repeated to him.

DKS' response was to repeat his intention of following the Congress' orders, though he also underlined his 'dreams' comment, saying, "People have dreams, MLAs have dreams, and even you (the media) have dreams. We have to listen to what the party says."

Siddaramaiah has been similarly guarded. Last week he too said, "Whatever the High Command says, we will go by that. DKS and I both have to do what the High Command says…" and then snapped at the media for "asking the same question (again and again)."