"They Want Us To Pay Tax, But They Remain Free": Priyank Kharge's New RSS Jab

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge took aim at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of financial irregularities and demanding that the organisation be brought under constitutional and legal scrutiny.

The Congress leader questioned the origin of funds, specifically originating from abroad, being collected by the RSS and its associated bodies, and asked why it had been exempt from taxes.

"… they (i.e., the RSS) want us to be good citizens and pay our income tax… but they want to remain free (from paying taxes). How is this possible. We will have to question this?"

"Around 2,500 organisations are associated with the RSS. Money is being collected from many countries, including US and UK. Considering this, it can be said there is a huge money laundering racket behind the RSS," Kharge, son of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, said.

"If we ask about the source of the money, they tell us 'guru dakshina'… but where is this coming from? Who is paying it? And why is RSS not paying tax? When every rupee of others is being accounted for… why is there no accountability for their money and spending?"

Kharge then declared he would "not give up until this organisation is registered under the Constitution and (scrutinised) by law".

The Congress, which is in power in Karnataka, has gone head-to-head against the RSS in recent months, accusing the right-wing organisation of conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth".

In October last year Karnataka issued an order making prior permission mandatory for any private organisations, associations or a group of persons to use government property or premises for their activities.

The order came days after Kharge sought a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

However, days later Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified no ban had been imposed.

"The Karnataka Government has not banned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. RSS is not mentioned anywhere in the order issued to allow associations to obtain permission in school and college premises," Siddaramaiah told the media in Puttur.

The order was then challenged in the court and the Karnataka High Court suspended it.