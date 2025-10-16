Karnataka To Regulate RSS Activities In Public Places, Government Premises

Congress-ruled Karnataka on Thursday became, perhaps the first state to decide on bringing rules to check RSS activities, including marching on the roads and holding events in public places and government premises.

The cabinet decision came days after Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS activities and its affiliated organisations.

Seeking to counter the BJP on the matter, the government released a 2013 circular issued by the then BJP administration, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only.

The circular issued in February 2013, by the then Commissioner for Public Instruction S R Umashankar, now released by the Chief Minister's office, is seen as a move by the Congress government to counter BJP's criticism against plans to restrict RSS activities in public premises. The Jagadish Shettar-led BJP government was in power then and the circulae came in response to permission sought to organise a private event on the premises of the Fort High School at Chamarajpet in the city.

On Thursday, Kharge said, "we cannot control any organisation, but from now on you cannot do whatever you want in public places or roads." "Whatever you have to do, it has to be done after seeking the government's permission," he told reporters after the cabinet meeting. It will be up to the government whether to give permission to carry out such activities.

Noting that there are parameters to grant permission, the minister said, "You cannot walk on the road waving sticks or take out Patha Sanchalana (march) just by giving intimation to the authorities. All these things will be part of the rules we are going to introduce." "The rules we want to bring is regarding public places, government schools, colleges, government premises, government owned institutions and aided institutions," Kharge said after a Cabinet meeting.

"We will bring together the previous orders issued by the Home department, Law Department, and the Education Department to frame a new rule. In the next two to three days, the new rule will come into force within the framework of law and the Constitution," he said.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the cabinet discussed the issue related to private organisations conducting their activities in public places.

"The cabinet directs the (Home) department to issue a Government Order to regulate the use of public properties including educational institutions. The Cabinet directed the department to provide the government order to all concerned regarding the proper usage of government institution properties, to prevent any trespassing in government schools and colleges and to regulate such premises," Patil said.

One can conduct programmes only after securing official nod, Patil said, adding there will be rules and regulations to hold such events.

The cabinet decided after receiving 'complaints', which had appeared in newspapers as well, the Minister explained.

According to him, there were rules in the past but they lacked clarity. Keeping all those issues in mind, the cabinet decided to bring detailed rules.

When asked whether the decision was taken keeping RSS in mind, he said, "This can be your opinion. The government did not keep certain people in mind. This will be applicable to those who were violating the most." The objective behind the government order is to ensure good use of government and institutional properties and to prevent activities without permission and trespass, the minister stated.

"We have taken the decision in view of the present situation. A government order will be issued, which will give you more details," Patil explained.

When asked whether this was in continuation of the order issued by the Jagadish Shettar-led BJP government, he said he has not seen that one, but said the new order will be a detailed one and "will be of its own kind".

To a question whether such activities cannot take place near temples belonging to the Religious Endowment Department, Patil said such premises are public property only.

Meanwhile, posting the 2013 circular on his social media handle, Kharge said, "Is the BJP unaware of its own government's decision? Or, doesn't this apply to the RSS." "School premises must be used only for activities concerning the syllabus, extra-curricular programmes, sports, physical education and exercise of the school students. Therefore, it is hereby directed that permission should not be given for any reason to hold non-educational events on school premises and playgrounds," the circular issued back in 2013 had said.

Kharge further said, "even as the circular remains in force, the organisation named RSS is shamelessly treating schools as the property of Hedgewar's (RSS founder) family to conduct its activities." The minister, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had recently urged Chief Minister Siddaramiah to impose a ban on all RSS activities in government institutions and public premises across the state, stating that such actions are contrary to India's unity and the spirit of the Constitution.

In the letter to the chief minister dated October 4, Kharge alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)