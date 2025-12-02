What Is Nati Chicken, The Dish Served At Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar's 'Power Breakfast'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for a 'power breakfast' on Tuesday. The two Congress leaders, who have been at odds over the chief ministerial position since the 2023 election, shared a meal of idli, a traditional country-style chicken curry known as Nati Chicken or Naati Koli, and coffee (with a splash of milk for the Chief Minister) while discussing ongoing political matters.

Nati Koli, which refers to country chicken, is known to be one of Siddaramaiah's favourite dishes, and Shivakumar included it on the breakfast menu for the meeting at his residence.

DKS later shared a photo on X, writing, "Hosted the Chief Minister for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision."

Hosted the Hon'ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 2, 2025

What Is Nati Chicken

In Karnataka, Nati chicken refers to country chicken - a naturally raised, free-range variety valued for its deeper flavour and firmer texture compared to commercially produced broiler chicken. It is widely used in regional cooking and commonly appears in dishes such as Nati Koli Saaru, a rustic curry, and Kori Sukka, a popular Mangalorean dry preparation.

Nati Koli Saaru / Kozhi Saaru Recipe (Countryside Karnataka Chicken Curry)

This traditional South Indian country-chicken curry is prepared by simmering chicken pieces in a spiced, aromatic gravy. The process usually begins by pressure-cooking the tougher nati chicken with turmeric, salt, and a small amount of water. A fresh masala is then made using roasted spices like coriander seeds, cumin, black pepper, dried red chillies, cloves, cinnamon, fennel, garlic, ginger, onions, tomatoes, and grated coconut. The cooked chicken is added to this masala paste and slow-cooked until the flavours develop and the meat absorbs the spices. A tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and onions is added before serving, and the dish is typically enjoyed with ragi mudde, steamed rice, or idli.

Kori Sukka Recipe (Mangalore-Style Dry Chicken)

Kori Sukka is prepared by cooking chicken with a rich, spiced coconut mixture until it forms a thick, aromatic coating. The dish starts by sauteing onions until golden, then adding chicken with turmeric, salt, and roasted spices such as dried red chillies, coriander seeds, cumin, fenugreek, peppercorns, and mustard seeds. Freshly grated coconut is roasted with garlic and blended into a coarse paste, which is combined with the chicken. The mixture is slow-cooked until the chicken becomes tender and the masala adheres to it. The dish is finished with a tempering of curry leaves and ghee or coconut oil and is often served with neer dosa, kori rotti, or steamed rice.