"Fibre Is Your Gut's Primary Fuel," Says Doctor; Tips To Increase Fibre Intake

How many grams of fibre do you think you are getting daily? Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi has asked this question while highlighting the common deficiency in daily fibre intake while comparing it to the optimal amount needed for gut health. In an Instagram post, he writes, “You're probably eating HALF the fibre your gut actually needs!!!” and adds that most adults get 10–15g per day, while the gut is designed for 25–38g per day. Here's how to fix it without extreme diets:

According to the doctor, fibre isn't just for constipation or digestive health. Instead, he notes that it helps support:

Gut bacteria diversity

Blood sugar stability

Cholesterol balance

Liver and metabolic health

Since the body's microbiome runs on fibre, he shares that the science-based daily fibre targets are as follows:

Women: 25–28 g/day

Men: 30–38 g/day

Citing a study by the Institute of Medicine, Dr Sethi reveals that “most people fall short by ~50%”.

He continues, “Ultra-processed foods remove fibre.” Hence, you get:

→ fast calories

→ low satiety

→ poor microbiome fuel

Meanwhile, your gut bacteria literally starve. What is the solution? The doctor answers, “Not all fibre works the same”, revealing that diversity matters more than supplements alone. These include:

Soluble fibre (found in oats, beans, chia seeds) - feeds gut bacteria

Insoluble fibre (found in vegetables, whole grains) - supports motility

Resistant starch (found in slightly green bananas, cooled rice, and lentils) - provides several metabolic benefits

He also recommends, instead of counting grams, adding fibre at three moments daily, which compounds quickly:

Breakfast - seeds or oats

seeds or oats Lunch - legumes or whole grains

legumes or whole grains Dinner - vegetables and herbs

The doctor also shares an example day of eating, focused on structure and balance rather than extreme restriction: 10 grams of oats and chia seeds at breakfast, followed by 12 grams of lentils at lunch, and about 8–10 grams of fibre from vegetables and nuts during snacks or dinner.

At the end of the video, the doctor reveals that going from 10g to 35g overnight can cause bloating, gas, and discomfort, as your microbiome needs time to adapt. Hence, it is essential to increase fibre intake slowly over time, such as adding 5 grams per week alongside proper hydration and brisk walking after meals. Within weeks, digestion usually feels noticeably better.

“Fibre isn't a trend. It's your gut's primary fuel,” he concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.