Video: Pickup Truck Flips As Tyre Bursts, Lands On Passengers In Karnataka

A pickup truck carrying several workers overturned on a highway after a sudden tyre burst. The dramatic crash, caught on CCTV, took place in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Monday morning.

In a viral video of the road accident, the pickup truck is seen driving along the Madikeri-Somwarpet highway. A sudden tyre burst makes the vehicle swing to the right side of the road and overturn.

At least three men are seen sitting in the cargo bed and are flung out of the truck. One of the three men miraculously escapes coming under the vehicle. He falls on the ground, close to the vehicle and immediately moves away and stands up.

Of the other two, one man crawls out from under the vehicle while the other remains stuck. Passersby pull over to help the road accident victims.

A man seated next to the driver also steps out of the vehicle to check on the workers. He appears to be unhurt.

Two of the workers are said to be in critical condition and have been shifted to the Madikeri Hospital for treatment.

In another case of a road accident in Karnataka, a senior IAS officer and two others died on Monday after the car they were traveling in crashed.

The accident occurred in the Kalaburagi district when the officer, Mahantesh Bilagi, was travelling from Vijayapura to Kalaburagi in an Innova car.

Bilagi was serving as the managing director (MD) of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited. Before this, he was the MD of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).