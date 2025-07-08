In a chilling incident, a Hayabusa superbike, being ridden at high speed, crashed into a Zomato delivery boy's bike, killing both. The incident, recorded on camera, occurred in Mysuru on July 6.

As seen in the CCTV footage, a speeding Hayabusa bike hits a Zomato delivery bike rider, riding along the roadside and drives for several meters before it skids and crashes. The delivery boy is thrown off the bike and falls to the ground, away from his motorbike.

Video: Speeding Hayabusa Crashes Into Delivery Boy In Mysuru, Both Die#Accident pic.twitter.com/osI0Qgt3PT — NDTV (@ndtv) July 8, 2025

The Zomato rider, identified as Kartik, died on the spot.

The Hayabusa, ridden by Syed Saroon from Chamarajanagar in Karnataka, skidded several meters, crashed and burst into flames due to a suspected petrol leak.

Syed Saroon was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his burn injuries.

The incident has been registered at the NR Traffic Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

