2 Killed, 12 Injured As KSRTC Bus Hits Stationary Lorry In Karnataka's Ballari

Two passengers were killed and 12 others injured when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus rammed into a stationary lorry near here, police said on Sunday.



The dead passengers were identified as Balanayak (46), a resident of Choudasandra village in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district, and Shweta (42) of Malavalli taluk in Mandya district, they said.

The bus, which was on its way from Maski to Bengaluru, hit the parked lorry near Bairapur Cross on Saturday night after the driver lost control, police added.

The injured have been admitted to the Ballari Trauma Care Centre and the Siruguppa taluk hospital.

Preliminary investigation pointed to overspeeding by the driver as the cause of the accident.

The bodies were shifted to the Siruguppa government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered at the Siruguppa police station, police added.

