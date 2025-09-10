Mangaluru's Highway To Hell: Woman Falls Into Pothole, Gets Run Over By Truck

The crumbling stretch of National Highway-66 near Kulur in Mangaluru has turned into a highway to hell with repeated instances of road accidents. On Tuesday, a woman rider died after her scooter hit a pothole and she was run over by a lorry. The incident was caught on CCTV.

It was a bright sunny Tuesday morning. Madhavi, a native of Udupi, was driving to work. At around 8:30 am, her scooter lost balance after hitting a pothole near the Kulur flyover. Madhavi was flung onto the road, and a lorry coming from behind ran over her, killing her on the spot. Madhavi used to work at AJ Hospital.

Locals, who were witnesses to the accident, said the woman was flung into the air at least 25 feet high. They expressed anger over the negligence of authorities and multiple pothole-related road accidents.

A local claimed that this is the fifth death due to the pothole.

What has further shocked locals is that another accident on the same stretch was captured on the same CCTV camera just less than a month ago, on August 13. In that incident, too, a rider was seen losing control after hitting a pothole and falling off his bike. However, he survived.

Residents allege that despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to repair the road properly, leaving NH-66 riddled with potholes and posing a daily threat to motorists. The latest death has once again put the spotlight on civic negligence and poor maintenance of roads in the state.