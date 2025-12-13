P Chidambaram Slams Karnataka Home Minister's Bulldozer Remark

A remark by Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on the possibility of razing down the houses of drug peddlers has drawn sharp criticism from senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, triggering an internal debate within the ruling party.

Parameshwara had said the state government is taking "strict action against drug peddlers on a daily basis," adding that officials are not only tracking offenders and acting against those renting out homes to them but are also "razing down their houses."

In a strongly worded social media post, Chidambaram said he was "alarmed" by the remarks.

"I hope the report is wrong. The Supreme Court has declared the law: demolishing homes without due process is illegal and will violate the rights of other family members to a shelter," he wrote.

He further reminded that the Congress Party has consistently opposed "bulldozer justice" as practised in Uttar Pradesh.

"Let not a Congress-governed state like Karnataka go down the illegal path of UP," he cautioned.

Parameshwara's comments have now prompted questions about the government's anti-drug strategy and opened space for both internal criticism and opposition attack.