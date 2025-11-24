"Am Always In Race": Karnataka Minister On Siddaramaiah-DKS Chief Minister Row

The two-way spat between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar over the Karnataka Chief Minister's post could become a three-point struggle, after Home Minister G Parameshwara, an influential Dalit leader, seemted to throw his hat in the ring amid growing disquiet that has rumbled on since 2023.

Asked about Congress leaders from the Dalit community going into a huddle at a dinner hosted by PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Parameshwara said, "Dalits have been asking for the chief minister's post for a long time..." and reminded reporters, "I have always been in the race (to be Chief Minister)."

"In 2013 I was President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (the party's state unit) and we brought the party to power. But I never said I brought the government to power alone. Everyone worked together... and the people voted and made the party win," Parameshwara said, ruminating on what might have been had he not lost the Koratagere seat to PR Sudhakara of the Janata Dal Secular.

"I was defeated... I don't know what would have happened had I won..."

The Congress won 122 seats in that election and Siddaramaiah was made Chief Minister.

The 74-year-old, who till now seemed content to back Siddaramaiah, also downplayed talk of leadership change, pointing out the party's top management had not yet taken a decision.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (L) and his deputy, DK Shivakumar (File.

Rifts within the Congress' Karnataka unit - between Siddaramaiah and DKS' supporters - have been dormant since June. Back then it was Randeep Surjewala who brokered a truce.

READ | "Answer Is No": Congress Not Planning Karnataka Chief Minister Change

This time Energy Minister KJ George has reportedly been asked to play mediator by Kharge; sources said George was asked to speak to both men and ensure the situation do not escalate. George is also expected to speak to others making controversial statements, including possibly Parameshwara.

Last week the party seemed to close ranks on the Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar issue.

Surjewala accused the "defeated and faction-ridden" state unit of the BJP, in collusion with "sections of the media", of running a malicious campaign to weaken the Congress government in the state.

READ | Amid Siddaramaiah, DKS Showdown, Congress Slams "Needless Remarks"

And DKS, at least on record, came out strongly in support of Siddaramaiah.

"None of us has questioned the authority of the Chief Minister. None of us has said he won't be there for five years. Once the elders (i.e., the party central leadership) say... we juniors follow," he said.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, has made it clear he expects to continue unchallenged.

Also last week, he told reporters, "... my power hasn't gone... it has only gotten stronger. It will continue to remain so... the people voted for us, and we will focus on delivering on our promises."

READ | "No One Can Be Permanent": DKS Hints At Quitting Big Congress Post

Talk of a leadership change in Karnataka, never far from the surface after the hectic negotiations that followed the Congress' 2023 election win, broke cover this month after pointed remarks by DKS.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.