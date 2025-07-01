In Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar, Sources Say No Change For Next Few Months

There is no question of replacing Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar may have to be content with a cabinet reshuffle, sources in the Congress high command have indicated.

The party's leadership is closely monitoring developments in the southern state, where supporters of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar have demanded a change of Chief Minister. The high command has rushed Randeep Singh Surjewala to Bengaluru as a troubleshooter, although the Rajya Sabha MP claims his visit is just an organisational exercise aimed at introspection.

Stressing that the high command's focus is governance, a Congress source said that DK Shivakumar is "trying hard" to get his supporters to speak. Stressing that there is no question of an immediate replacement of the Chief Minister, the source said key changes in the state Congress unit and the cabinet are likely and discussions on this front are being held.

Mr Shivakumar, the sources said, doesn't want a cabinet reshuffle. Siddaramaiah, however, is in favour of a rejig because it will firmly place him as the Chief Minister for the rest of the government's term, which ends in 2028. Mr Shivakumar also wants to retain his post as state Congress chief, sources have said. He has been holding the post for five years, and his detractors in the party stress that it is time for a change. Siddaramaiah's image as a mass leader is another advantage, the sources said.

During his visit, Mr Surjewala will speak to disgruntled MLAs and party leaders and the high command hopes he will manage to pacify them. The Chief Minister, the sources said, is likely to host a meal for all MLAs in the coming days in another attempt to iron out differences.

Among the MLAs who have spoken out in Mr Shivakumar's support is Iqbal Hussain, who has said 100 out of 138 Congress MLAs are backing the Deputy Chief Minister. He has also warned that if the high command does not effect a Chief Minister change now, the Congress may not return to power in Karnataka. "I will definitely speak to Mr Surjewala today about the Chief Minister change issue. If the change doesn't happen now, then Congress cannot retain power in 2028. This is needed in the interests of the party right now," he told NDTV.

Siddaramaiah has trashed the buzz over a possible leadership change. Speaking in Mysuru, he said the Congress government will remain "as solid as a rock" for five years. Mr Shivakumar at his side, he told the media, "This government will be as solid as a 'bande' (rock) for five years." The Chief Minister's supporters often call him 'bande'.

When the media asked him about his ties with Mr Shivakumar, he held the Deputy Chief Minister's hand to show unity and said, "We are on good terms." Asked if attempts were being made to drive a wedge between them, he said, "We don't listen to what others say."

The current unrest over the Chief Minister post goes back to the 2023 election result in which Congress scored a thumping win. At the time, Mr Shivakumar was considered a strong contender for the top post for his role in the Congress win. Eventually, the Congress leadership managed to convince him to settle for the Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief posts. Some reports had then claimed that an agreement of rotational chief ministership had been reached, but this was never confirmed.

