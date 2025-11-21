Amid Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar, Congress Slams "Needless Remarks"

The Congress closed ranks Friday afternoon faced with another chapter in the Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar tug-of-war over the Karnataka Chief Minister post.

Troubleshooter Randeep Surjewala – who has twice brokered peace between the two leaders – accused the "defeated and faction-ridden" state unit of the opposition BJP, in collusion with "sections of the media", of running a malicious campaign to weaken the Congress government in the state.

"The idea is to undermine stellar achievements of the Congress government… which has become an outstanding model of inclusive development and distributive justice," he said, warning lawmakers backing DKS – a group of whom landed in Delhi Thursday night – against "needless statements".

"The Congress has sternly warned them from making public statements or falling for vested interests' agenda," he said in a post on X, though his next remark raised eyebrows since it seemed to leave the party wiggle room; he said the opinion of party leaders had been 'noted' by the high command.

Surjewala's remarks came shortly after DKS seemed to distance himself talk of a 'rebellion' to replace Siddaramaiah, saying, "I am not part of any group… I don't like it and I won't do it."

"I have no 'camp' and I am not any 'camp leader' also," he said, referring to a group of Karnataka Congress lawmakers who have publicly called for DKS to replace Siddaramaiah.

"For me all 140 leaders (the Congress' 137 MLAs and three independents), are important," he said, also declaring, as he has in the past, that he expects Siddaramaiah to serve out his five-year term.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, has made it clear he expects to continue unchallenged.

Earlier this week he told reporters, "… my power hasn't gone... it has only gotten stronger. It will continue to remain so… the people voted for us, and we will focus on delivering on our promises."

Talk of a leadership change in Congress-ruled Karnataka, never far from the surface, broke cover this week after pointed remarks by Shivakumar about resigning as boss of the party's state unit.

DKS holding that post and that of Deputy Chief Minister has often been flagged by the Siddaramaiah camp in arguments over the top leadership role. The Congress has a 'one man, one post' rule (adopted in 2022 at Rahul Gandhi's insistence) that was relaxed for DKS after the 2023 election win.

Back then the Siddaramaiah and DKS camps were on the warpath to claim the top seat for their man, forcing the party (Randeep Surjewala was flown down) to negotiate a deal – Siddaramaiah would be Chief Minister and DKS his deputy, with prime portfolios, while also retaining KPCC presidency.

Resigning that will remove one weapon from the Siddaramaiah camp's arsenal.

Concurrently a group of Congress lawmakers from Bengaluru, including the Agriculture Minister, flew to Delhi to meet party boss Mallikarjun Kharge. One of those leaders, MLA Iqbal Hussain, told NDTV their proposal had been received, and "justice" had been assured, within a week.

Part of the 2023 'agreement' was a power-share deal that would see each man be Chief Minister for two-and-a-half years. Siddaramaiah's 'term' finished this week. The lawmakers' visit to Delhi has been seen as a 'reminder' to the Congress leadership of this 'agreement' and to push for DKS to take over.