'No Decision To Share': Siddaramaiah On '2.5' Deal With DK Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah has underlined his intention to remain Chief Minister of Karnataka despite steadily increasing pressure from his deputy, DK Shivakumar, who has pinned hopes of a mid-term leadership change on an unspoken 2023 deal – that the two will 'share' the state's top job, each holding it for 2.5 years.

In the state Assembly Friday morning, the senior Congress leader denied making any deal to that effect, and declared, "I have completed a five-year term once (and now) I have become Chief Minister again. And, according to me, the high command is in my favour. There was no decision that it will be shared for 2.5 years."

This is the second time in four days he has insisted he will complete his term; on Tuesday he responded to comments in the Assembly by opposition lawmakers, "Even now I will say it. 'I am Chief Minister and I will remain Chief Minister'."

And it is third time this month he has shifted responsibility for resolving this issue to the Congress' central leadership; on December 2, after the second of two 'power breakfasts' the two were photographed sharing, as ordered by the party to present the appearance of a united front, the Chief Minister said he would only stand down if directed to by the Gandhi family.

RECAP | "DK Shivakumar To Be Chief Minister If...": Siddaramaiah Leaves Decision To Congress

Siddaramaiah's remarks in the Assembly this morning follow a dinner-time huddle hosted by senior minister Satish Jarkiholi last night, which was attended by the Chief Minister and a handful of others considered close to him, including Home Minister G Parameshwara. DKS was not invited. He later played down the significance of that, asking reporters badgering him for a comment, "What's wrong in meeting for dinner?" "Let them have dinner, it's a happy thing. Can we say don't have dinner?"

DKS' leadership challenge is based on a deal agreed after the Congress' 2023 election win.

NDTV Explains | Siddaramaiah vs DKS Spat Not New. Remember 2023?

Back then the party had the uncomfortable task of selecting between the two for the top post.

Each had (they felt) a sterling claim; Siddaramaiah was an influential leader within a multi-group voter base called Ahinda and the support of a majority of the new MLAs, while DKS was backed by the powerful Vokkaliga caste group. Siddaramaiah eventually won out but there were reports of a gentleman's agreement, the deadline for which came and went mid-November.

Cue impassioned pleas from both camps.

MLAs backing Shivakumar raced to Delhi to demand the central leadership intervene, while those in Siddaramaiah's camp waited. The party responded by backing Siddaramaiah, again, although this time it gave DKS some hope.

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar's second 'power breakfast'.

After the 'power breakfasts' sources told NDTV talks had begun over a transition plan, though there was friction on that point too. DKS' camp wanted it done as early as April 2026, while the Chief Minister's side wanted to push it to the end of his term.

NDTV Explains | Hidden Caste Face-off In Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar Karnataka Battle

Sources said Siddaramaiah's proposal was that he finish the term and then back DKS - his standing with the Ahinda might make this an appealing prospect - in the 2028 election. Should DKS accept that proposal, it could mean the Congress will unite two of the state's biggest vote banks - the Vokkaliga and the Ahinda communities – to counter the BJP in 2028.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.