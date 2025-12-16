'Chief Minister Now And In Future": Siddaramaiah In Karnataka Leadership Row

Speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka spilled into the Assembly Tuesday with sharp exchanges between the ruling Congress and the opposition, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserting his position from inside the Well of the House.

"I am the Chief Minister. I will continue as long as the high command wants me," he said, responding to barbs from the BJP's Sunil Kumar, who said Siddaramaiah had said earlier too that he will complete his five-year term. In reply, Siddaramaiah doubled down and declared, "Even now I will say it. 'I am the Chief minister and I will remain the Chief Minister in the future."

The heated exchange followed a ruckus after Kunigal MLA Ranganath raised a question over funding to agricultural credit cooperative societies in his constituency and support to farmers.

After the Chief Minister assured him the matter would be looked into and asked him to have faith in him, the Leader of the Opposition, the BJP's R Ashok, asked if the issue had been raised 'deliberately' and alleged partial treatment to Ranganath's constituency.

Ranganath is a relative of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has challenged Siddaramaiah for the top job.

As BJP lawmakers continued their tirade, Siddaramaiah accused the opposition of attempting to exploit internal issues. "Don't try to pour salt on the wound. The opposition exists only to do that," he said.

Reacting to the remark, BJP MLA Aravind Bellad quipped, “What's in his heart is coming out.”

R Ashok pressed the attack, saying, “Forget putting salt every day they are only putting salt on your wounds.” He further claimed that DK Shivakumar had openly expressed ambitions to become Chief Minister. “Even when I asked him, he said he has performed special poojas and rituals to become Chief Minister. It is his dream…"

Dismissing the opposition's attempts to fuel speculation, Siddaramaiah said, “However much you try to instigate, we will not get affected,” asserting that the government remained stable despite repeated attempts to project internal discord.