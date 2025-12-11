Karnataka Congress MLA's Rape Shocker In Leadership Remarks

Karnataka Congress lawmaker Iqbal Hussain kicked up a row Thursday afternoon after using the Hindi word for 'rape' – 'balatkaar' – in a poorly-phrased comment about the long-running leadership struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar.

Hussain, who has publicly backed Shivakumar's takeover bid, said, "'Hum kiya toh balatkaar… voh kiya toh chamatkaar', which translates as 'If we do it, it is 'rape'… if they do it, it is magic'."

The comment was in reference to a remark earlier today by Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister's son appeared to slap down the Congress faction backing DKS; the party's core leadership, he said, had made it clear there will be no change of chief ministers at this time.

"DK Shivakumar made it clear he aspires to the chief minister's post. post. In response, the party clarified 'this is not the appropriate time' and made it clear there will be no change (now)."

"The matter ends here.. there is no tussle anymore," Yathindra Siddaramaiah said, accusing the opposition, i.e., the Bharatiya Janata Party, of "spreading rumours and creating perceptions".

In response Hussain – handed a show-cause notice by DKS in July in a party-ordered unsubtle move to say 'all is well' – grumbled, "If we talk about leadership they issue a notice…" but also fired a warning "... there is discipline in the Congress. No one can override the high command."

Hussain also took a shot at Yathindra Siddaramaiah; "He should understand the circumstances before commenting. We should all know our positions."

The leadership struggle in Karnataka – festering since the Congress won the 2023 election, and opted for Siddaramaiah for the top post over DKS – spilled over in spectacular style twice this year.

The first time was in June and the party rushed strongman Randeep Surjewala to Bengaluru to secure a tenuous peace. The second was last month; lawmakers backing DKS pointed furiously to a long-rumoured deal that says Siddaramaiah and DKS will share, equally, the five-year term.

The alleged crossover point came and went mid-November, and as the two factions jostled with each other the party lumbered into the fray, forcing the squabbling leaders to breakfast together, twice in three days, to present at least the optics of a united front.

Siddaramaiah (L) and DK Shivakuamr's 'power breakfast' No 2.

After the second, when the two sat down to idli and a country-style chicken curry at DKS' residence, Siddaramaiah underlined his intention continue unless the party said otherwise.

READ | "DKS To Be Chief Minister If...": Siddaramaiah Leaves Decision To Congress

"Both of us will accept the decision taken by the party, especially Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge," he said. Behind the scenes, meanwhile, NDTV understands a transition plan is being worked to transfer power from Siddaramaiah to DKS.

The contention now, it seems, is 'when will power be transferred'.

NDTV Explains | Siddaramaiah And DK Shivakumar's 'Compromise Formula'

Sources said the proposal from Siddaramaiah's side was that he finish his term and then back DKS – an appealing prospect for the latter given his standing in the politically influential Ahinda community - in the 2028 election. DKS' camp, though, wants the transfer done by mid-2026.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, is playing a wait-and-watch game.

There has been talk of moving a no-confidence vote against the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, but the BJP does not have the numbers, at this time, to worry the ruling party.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.