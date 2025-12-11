"Don't Go Near BSF Posts": Mamata Banerjee's Border Warning Amid SIR Row

In fiery remarks targeting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in poll-bound West Bengal, Trinamool Congress leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked women of the state to be prepared with kitchen tools if their names are deleted during the voter list review.

"You will snatch the rights of mothers and sisters in the name of SIR? They will bring police from Delhi during the election and intimidate mothers and sisters. Mothers and sisters, if your names are struck off, you have the tools, right? The tools you use during cooking. You have strength, right? You won't let it pass if your names are cut, right? The women will fight in the front, and the men will be behind them," Banerjee said at a rally in Bengal's Krishnagar.

She said she wants to see who was more powerful: women or the BJP. "I don't believe in communalism. I believe in secularism. Whenever the election comes, the BJP tries to use money and bring people from other states to divide people," she alleged.

Banerjee referred to the mass Bhagavat Gita recital organised in Kolkata on Sunday. "We all recite the Gita at home whenever we need to. Why organise a public meeting? Gods stay in the heart. Those who pray to Allah do so in their hearts. During Ramzan and during Durga Pujo, we pray together. Those who are shouting about the Gita, I want to ask them what Lord Krishna said. Dharma means purity, humanity, peace, and not violence, discrimination, and division," she said.

She said great personalities such as Ramkrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose have not divided people. "Then who are you?" she asked.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Bengal, who struggled for Independence and sacrificed their lives for the country, must prove that they are citizens of India.

"You will decide if you want to eat fish and meat. BJP doesn't even let you eat that. You will have to decide. Who will eat veg and who will non-veg is a personal choice," she said.

Banerjee said an injured tiger is more ferocious than a healthy one. "If you attack us, we know how to retaliate. We know how to stop injustice," she said. She alleged that the BJP plans to hold elections as per lists prepared by its IT cell. "Remember, Bihar could not, but Bengal will, no matter what you do."

She said her government won't let anyone oust people from Bengal. "I have only one request. Do not go anywhere near BSF posts in border areas."