42 Companies, 1 Delhi Address: Inside Luthra Brothers' Business Network

An examination of corporate records has uncovered a network of 42 companies linked to Delhi-based restaurateurs Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the brothers at the centre of the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people on December 6. The findings have raised questions about the scale and structure of the brothers' business operations, their financial practices, and the credibility of their corporate claims, including claims of a global footprint that, on paper, appears unsubstantiated.

The revelations come amid a criminal investigation into the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane, the Luthras' Goa nightclub, and the brothers' subsequent flight to Thailand within hours of the blaze.

A Network of 42 Companies

Corporate filings show that the Luthra brothers are directors or partners in 42 different entities, including private limited firms and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).

In an unusual pattern flagged by investigators, most of these companies are registered to a single address: 2590, Ground Floor, Hudson Line, North West Delhi.

This repetition of a common address across dozens of companies is a known red-flag indicator in financial investigations, often associated with shell entities, anonymous fund routing and potential money laundering.

Several marketing campaigns of the Romeo Lane group have claimed an international presence in Phuket, Thailand.

However, checks by investigators found no operational outlets, customer reviews or any verified business addresses.

Some Companies Linked to the Luthra Brothers:

Private Limited Companies

1. OSRJ Food and Entertainment Private Limited



2. Being GS Hospitality Private Limited



3. Being FS Pacific Hospitality Private Limited



4. Being Life Hospitality Private Limited



5. Being Bharat Hospitality Private Limited



6. Virtue Food and Beverages Private Limited



7. G3S Foodshala Private Limited

Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)

1. Azizaa Food Studio LLP



2. Being RL Hospitality LLP



3. Rich People Hospitality LLP



4. Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP



5. Being GS Hospitality Mumbai LLP



6. Being GS Hospitality Goa Ashvem LLP



7. YB Hospitality LLP



8. Being GS Hospitality Greater Noida LLP



9. Being GS Hospitality VK LLP



10. Being GS Hospitality Noida LLP



11. Being Bharat Romeo Lane Hospitality LLP



12. Cana Buildtech LLP



13. Being GS Hospitality Tagore Pacific LLP



14. Being GS Hospitality Goa Morjim LLP



15. Being GS Hospitality Goa Asagaon LLP



16. Being GS Hospitality LLP

Fleeing Hours After the Fire

The Luthra brothers came under criminal investigation after a massive fire tore through Birch by Romeo Lane, their Arpora-based nightclub in North Goa.

According to police, around midnight, the fire intensified inside the nightclub. At 1.17 am, the brothers booked tickets to Phuket via an online travel portal. By the early hours of Sunday, they boarded an IndiGo flight out of India.

At the time, emergency services were still battling the blaze and attempting to rescue trapped staff members.

Goa Police later approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to request an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, leading to their detention in Thailand.

Detained in Phuket

On Thursday, Thai authorities detained Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in Phuket, acting on India's request after the Interpol notice was circulated.

Pictures issued by local authorities show the brothers standing beside Thai officers, their hands tied, both holding their Indian passports.

The brothers are expected to be brought back to India within 24 hours, pending final clearance from Thai authorities.