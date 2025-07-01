DK Shivakumar Sends Notice To MLA Who Pushed For Him To Be Chief Minister

Putting out one fire. Then another. Then yet another. That appears to be the case in the Karnataka Congress amid a renewed push for a leadership change. The party, however, maintains all's well.

MLA Iqbal Hussain is the latest to muddy the waters and has been served a showcase notice to explain his remarks in support of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The Ramanagara MLA said 100 out of 138 Congress MLAs are backing DK Shivakumar. He warned the high command that if the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, is not changed, the Congress may not return to power in Karnataka.

"Iqbal Hussain, MLA, Ramanagara Legislative Assembly, today made public statements to the media regarding the change of Chief Minister, which have caused confusion and embarrassment in the party," read the showcase notice issued to him by DK Shivakumar, the very man he canvassed for.

"Your public statements not only embarrass the party but also violate party discipline. Taking your unruly statements seriously, you have been given a show cause notice. You have been asked to provide an explanation for your statements within a week of receiving this notice," it further stated.

Reacting to the public statements made by Congress MLAs demanding leadership change, Mr Shivakumar today warned that notices would be issued to all those who approach the media.

"I will strengthen the hands of CM Siddaramaiah," he said, dismissing talks of any rift.

Siddaramaiah yesterday trashed the buzz over a possible leadership change. Speaking in Mysuru, he said the Congress government will remain "as solid as a rock" for five years. Mr Shivakumar at his side, he told the media, "This government will be as solid as a 'bande' (rock) for five years." The Chief Minister's supporters often call him 'bande'.

When the media asked him about his ties with Mr Shivakumar, he held the Deputy Chief Minister's hand to show unity and said, "We are on good terms." Asked if attempts were being made to drive a wedge between them, he said, "We don't listen to what others say."

The alleged infighting has reached a point where the party high command dispatched Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala to the state to contain the damage. Mr Surjewala held one-on-one meetings with party MLAs for the second consecutive day in Bengaluru.

"No one needs to be concerned. These meetings are purely organisational. Party office-bearers have been changed across the country," Mr Shivakumar clarified.

Mr Shivakumar said he does not want MLAs to "bat for me" and asked them to focus on ensuring the party retains power in the 2028 Assembly election.