Woman's Head, Chopped Up Body Found In Plastic Bags In Karnataka

The severed head and dismembered body of a woman were found stuffed in multiple plastic bags along the road at Kolala village in Koratagere.



According to police, initially on August 7, seven covers with the woman's body parts stuffed were brought to their notice by passersby. Later, Koratagere police combed the crime spot and found seven more plastic bags stuffed with body parts and the head on August 8.

An official, who is part of the investigating team, said they have zeroed in on the identity of the woman with the help of the head.

"But we are yet to confirm the identity," said the official to PTI.

On Friday, special teams were set up by Tumakuru Superintendent of Police, Ashok K V, to comb Kolala village near Koratagere, where the body parts were discovered, as well as neighbouring villages.

The police official said the killers more likely came in a car to dispose of the body stuffed in plastic bags. They suspect that they are scattered all along the road connecting Chimpuganhalli and Venkatapura villages.

"The woman was more likely murdered elsewhere," he added.

A search for more body parts was made difficult due to heavy rain in the area on Saturday.

