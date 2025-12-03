Indians In The US Reveal Why They Don't Want To Return Home, Video Sparks Debate

An Indian content creator in the US asked fellow Indians living abroad what's holding them back from returning to India. Many cited reasons such as a better work-life balance, personal privacy, and women's safety as key factors deterring them from returning to India. Some NRIs mentioned they're enjoying the freedom and convenience of life in the US, while others said they are worried about the infrastructure and civic sense in India. The video has prompted diverse reactions online.

Women's safety was also a significant concern, with many NRIs expressing hesitation about returning to India due to this issue. On the other hand, some people miss the cultural connections and sense of community that comes with living in India.

"Why do many NRIs choose not to return to India?" Albeli Ritu wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The primary reasons mentioned by the NRIs in the video are:

Personal Privacy and Lack of Judgment: Several interviewees highlighted the sense of privacy and the non-judgmental atmosphere in the US. One woman noted that in India, people are very judgmental, whereas in the US, individuals can live and dress without worrying about others' opinions.

Better Work-Life Balance: A more favourable work culture and a better balance between professional and personal life were significant factors mentioned by some respondents.

Women's Safety: Concerns regarding women's safety in India were cited as a crucial reason to stay abroad. One person specifically mentioned feeling safer as a woman in the US.

Materialistic Benefits/Consumer Freedom: One woman mentioned that the US, being a capitalist market, offers greater consumer freedom and the ability to afford material goods like a car with a lower salary compared to what would be possible in India.

The video sparked a debate in the comments section, with some users agreeing with the sentiments expressed, while others emphasised their love for Indian culture and traditions, arguing that a focus on material aspects is "superficial".

One user wrote, "Safety for women and air quality that's it. You can earn enough money anywhere if you have skills."

Another commented, "It's good to study and gain experience abroad, but settling there permanently means avoiding the responsibility of contributing to India's growth. Choosing only developed environments without working to develop your own country just makes us secondary citizens in someone else's home."

A third said, "I missed my culture the most in the U.S. I love my India. Cannot lead a very superficial materialistic life in a dull manner."