Minors Harassed And Filmed With Communal Remarks, 2 Arrested In Karnataka

Two men have been arrested for allegedly harassing two minors and circulating a video with communal remarks on social media in Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by the father of one of the minors, they said.

According to police, on July 5, the complainant's son and a girl known to him were confronted by the suspects while sitting near Beermale Hill in Puttur Kasaba village. The duo allegedly verbally abused the minors, threatened to record and post their video online.

The accused proceeded to film the encounter in the presence of bystanders, and later circulated the video via WhatsApp and Instagram with communal remarks, they added.

Following an investigation, Purushottam (43) and Ramachandra (38) were arrested.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including promoting enmity between communities and criminal intimidation.

