Man Arrested For Posing As Karnataka Minister's Assistant, Cheating People

A man who had been impersonating the personal assistant of Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa was arrested on Friday, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the Congress party, the accused, identified as Raghunath (36), a resident of Mysuru, had allegedly cheated people for the past six months by promising government jobs and transfers in return for money.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Jayanagar Police Station. Following an investigation, the accused was traced and arrested in Mysuru on August 22.

He was produced before the court today and remanded to judicial custody.