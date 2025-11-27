"Karnataka Tug-Of-War Could See Congress Split In Half": BJP Leader

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra predicted a split in the Congress Thursday evening – a Siddaramaiah faction vs a DK Shivakumar faction – as the chief ministerial tug-of-war between the two threatens the stability of the party's only state government in South India.

The son of senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, a former Chief Minister, Vijayendra criticised the Congress over confusion that has seen lawmakers backing DKS rush to Delhi to petition the party leadership on his behalf, and those supporting Siddaramaiah on alert to do the same.

"We really don't know what we are heading… but one thing is sure. The Congress, in spite of having an absolute majority… it is a really unfortunate state what we are seeing…" he told NDTV.

"The people are also very unhappy with the present Congress government. And looking at the minister's statement… what Shivakumar said… that 'word power is world power'. That means he is clearly indicating that whatever that was promised, Siddaramaiah has to adhere to that promise. This is the demand which DK Shivakumar is making. So let us see…"

The Congress' 'leadership games', Karnataka edition, kicked into high gear today.

The Siddaramaiah-DKS feud broke after the Congress' 2023 election win. The party opted for the former as its new chief minister, a role the latter felt he deserved after orchestrating the victory.

Instead, he was made the deputy and allowed to remain as the party's state unit boss; the Congress' 'one man, one post' rule was bent to allow this. But there was also talk then of an 'agreement' – a not-so-cryptic DKS remark was about a "secret deal between five or six of us" – that would see Siddaramaiah stand down midway through the five-year term.

That midway point passed last week. Since then DKS-backing lawmakers have been ramping up pressure on the party to effect that switch. DKS himself has made no secret of wanting the job; he seemed to underline this last week by hinting at quitting as the Karnataka Congress boss.

Doing so will negate further criticism about him violating the 'one man, one post' rule.

On Wednesday Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge said discussions between himself and the Gandhi, Sonia and Rahul, would "fix" the issue.