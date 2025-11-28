'Harm To Him Will Push Pak Into Chaos': Imran Khan's Sister On Death Rumours

Noreen Niazi, one of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's three sisters, has warned that any attempt by the establishment to physically harm him would push the country into "chaos", given the strong public support behind the jailed PTI leader.

Calling her brother "a hundred percent healthy person", she said people are waiting to see him and will not tolerate any such move.

"I think they should not even dare to physically harm Imran Khan, because that is a red line. I think if they do that, the country will be in chaos, because the public is behind him, and they are waiting to see him. So they dare not do anything to him," Niazi told NDTV.

#NDTVWorldExclusive | "There is no justice system left, but still we will go through the judiciary": Imran Khan's sister Noreen Niazi to @vishnundtv pic.twitter.com/NzE4dsJEKN — NDTV (@ndtv) November 28, 2025

She alleged that rumours about Khan's condition were being deliberately circulated to "disturb the public and his supporters".

Niazi also criticised the conditions of Khan's imprisonment, noting that inmates are not meant to be kept in solitary confinement for more than four days, whereas the former prime minister has spent nearly a month in isolation. "It is like a mental and physical abuse of Imran Khan. They put him in isolation, which is a crime according to the jail manual," she said.

According to her, authorities are refusing family meetings because they do not want to "bring his message outside the jail".

Her remarks come as Asim Munir assumed charge as Pakistan's first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), marking a new phase of expanded military authority. Commenting on Munir, Niazi said, "He thinks he's all-powerful, but he's still not. Because in our religion, there is nobody more powerful than the God."

Despite her criticism of the system, Niazi said she still hopes for judicial fairness. While admitting that "there is no justice system left", she added, "We will stand for his justice, and Inshallah, he will get justice."

Khan's sister Aleema, has filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala jail superintendent and others over their failure to follow an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order that directed a twice-a-week meeting schedule for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, local media reported on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rawalpindi's Adiala jail authorities said that the PTI founder has not been shifted from prison and remains "in good health".

Khan, who has remained in prison since August 2023, faces multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism, since his ouster from power through a no-trust motion in 2022.