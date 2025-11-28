What Imran Khan's Last Social Media Post Says Amid Rumours About His Death

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accused Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir of running the country as a "tyrannical dictator" and called his tenure "unprecedentedly oppressive" earlier this month.

He also claimed that the Constitution and rule of law had been replaced by what he termed "rule of Asim Law."

In a detailed social media post, which came after a meeting with his sister at Adiala Jail, he said, "There is no rule of the Constitution or the law in our country at this time. Instead, it is under the rule of Asim Law. Asim Munir is the most tyrannical dictator in history and is mentally unstable. The level of oppression during his tenure is unparalleled."

Over the last few days, unsubstantiated reports claiming the former Pakistani PM has died in jail have surfaced. His sisters have alleged that they were assaulted when they sought a meeting with their brother, adding they haven't seen Khan in three weeks.

During his last meeting, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader alleged that Munir's regime showed "no regard for women, nor any compassion for children and the elderly and accused him of doing "anything to satisfy his lust for power."

"At this time, the entire country is being run by the orders of one man, Asim Munir, as a result of which morality has been completely buried," he said, according to his last post.

He also spoke about several incidents, such as May 9, 2023, November 26, 2024, and events in Azad Kashmir and Muridke, as the worst examples of ruthless abuse of power.

Khan also highlighted the atrocities committed against women during Asim Munir's tenure. "Dr Yasmin Rashid, an elderly cancer survivor, has been imprisoned merely for refusing to abandon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Bushra Begum, too, has been kept in solitary confinement solely to exert pressure on me," he added.

"We prefer death over accepting slavery," Khan said, alleging that he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were facing all forms of cruelty under Asim Munir. "No political leader's family has ever been subjected to such treatment," the 73-year-old said.

"I wish to make it absolutely clear once again; no matter what they do, I will neither bow down nor submit to them," Khan added.

Khan also declared that PTI will not hold any talks with the Form-47 government or the establishment, describing the government as a puppet controlled entirely by Asim Munir.

"Negotiations are futile also because every time we have engaged in dialogue, the oppression against us has only intensified. All power rests in the hands of one man at this time: Asim Munir, who can go to any extent to extend his hold in power," he said, adding that all decisions regarding negotiations will now be handled by PTI allies in Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aain Pakistan, including Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

In a call to action for party members, Khan instructed PTI office-bearers, parliamentarians, the Insaf Lawyers Forum, and senior lawyers to approach High Courts and refuse to leave until hearing dates are set.

He criticised the deliberate delays in hearings for his and his wife Bushra Begum's cases. The hearing has not been scheduled, "to ensure that we remain in prison," he said, adding, "Everyone knows there is no substance in these cases and they will eventually collapse; therefore, hearings are intentionally being withheld."

Khan expressed complete trust in senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja, who will be responsible for all party-related instructions and meeting lists.

Addressing the nation, he said, "Countries that embrace the clear and fearless principle of 'freedom or death' cannot be stopped from achieving independence and progress. Only such principled nations ultimately prevail with honour."

Earlier in 2024, Khan accused Asim Munir of trying every tactic to decimate his party's presence in Pakistan's political environment.

"The military establishment has done all they could against me. All that is left for them is to murder me. I have stated publicly that if anything happens to me or my wife, General Asim Munir will be responsible, he wrote in a May 2, 2024, op-ed for the British newspaper The Telegraph.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 after he was convicted in several cases, including leaking state secrets, abetting violence, and the Toshakhana case, among others. In January 2025, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison for land corruption. His wife was handed a seven-year jail sentence in the same case.