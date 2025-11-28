Why Is Imran Khan, Former Pakistan PM, In Jail? See List Of Allegations

Days after rumours that Imran Khan, the former Pakistani Prime Minister, had died in a Rawalpindi jail started circulating on social media, attention is back on the reasons, accusations and conviction the former cricketer was imprisoned for.

Even though the government officials dismissed all such rumours and said that Khan was doing well, his sisters -- Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan -- were allegedly not allowed to meet their brother. They were assaulted when they demanded to meet him in the Adiala jail, the sisters alleged, adding they haven't seen their brother in three weeks.

When was Imran Khan jailed?

The former cricketer-turned-politician was arrested at his Lahore residence in August 2023 when an Islamabad court handed him a three-year jail sentence following his conviction in a corruption case.

The ruling also banned him from holding any office for the next five years. Months before his arrest, Khan spoke to Al Jazeera and said that he had been named in at least 85 different cases. “Every other day, some sort of case comes up,” he told the network in March 2023.

In January 2025, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison for land corruption. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was handed a seven-year jail sentence in the same case, Reuters reported.

The verdict by an anti-graft court was delivered in the same jail where Khan has been since August 2023.

List of allegations against Imran Khan

Corruption

Khan and his wife were convicted of taking land as a gift from a real estate developer during his time in the PM office in exchange for illegal favours.

The couple was convicted of receiving land worth up to Rs 700 crore ($25.12 million) as a bribe through a trust created in 2018. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party says the land was donated for charitable purposes.

State gifts

Khan also stands accused of selling gifts worth more than Rs 14 crore that he received during his time as Pakistan's Prime Minister. The gifts belonged to the state and not him, according to the case.

Abetting violence

The former Pakistani PM was also charged with abetting violence in the aftermath of his arrest in May 2023. Multiple PTI supporters have already been sentenced in relation to the same case.

Sharing State Secrets

Imran Khan was also accused of making a classified cable, sent by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022, public while he held the PM office. Khan was acquitted in this case, though.

Among other charges, Khan and his wife were also accused of breaking Islamic law when they failed to follow the mandated waiting period between Bibi's divorce from her previous husband and their wedding in 2018. This charge was also dropped later.