Aamir Khan Received Death Threats, Nephew Imran Khan Reveals Why

What Imran Khan Said

Speaking to Samdish Bhatia during his appearance on the show, Unfiltered by Samdish, Imran said, "I have known Aamir my whole life. I have a base level of faith and trust that the choices he makes and the things he chooses to attach his time and energy to are made in good faith and with honesty. His episode on female infanticide (in Satyamev Jayate) angered a lot of folks who issued death threats."

Aamir Khan's socially driven talk show, Satyamev Jayate, aired between 2012 and 2014, spanning 25 episodes. Each episode focussed on a pressing social issue, with Aamir engaging in conversations with survivors, activists, and public figures.

Imran further said, "Mamu jaan bechare ko desh se bhagane ki koshish kar rahe hain kab se (They've been trying for a long time to force poor Mamu jaan to flee the country)."

He added, "But that is also part of the learning. It is part of an important message that we are all meant to learn: 'Keep your head down. Zyada bolne ka nahi. Na teri ghar aa jayenge, aur ghar ko jalayenge (Don't talk too much. Otherwise, we'll come to your house and burn it down).' (Through experiences like these) you learn."

Talking about Aamir Khan, he was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film was released in cinemas on June 20, this year. Aamir will also make a cameo in Vir Das' directorial debut, Happy Patel, which marks Imran's return to acting after more than a decade.



