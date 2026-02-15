Imran Khan Being Moved From Jail? His Party Says 'Ex-PM's Life At Risk'

Adding fuel to the already contentious issue of Imran Khan's health, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that its founder and former Prime Minister of Pakistan is being secretly moved from jail to a hospital for medical treatment. The party raised concerns over his safety and legal rights.

The party called the reported move a serious violation of fundamental rights and warned that it endangers his life.

In a statement, PTI said it was deeply concerned over reports suggesting authorities might shift Khan for treatment without taking his family into confidence.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expresses grave concern over reports and speculations suggesting a plan to secretly shift our Leader Imran Khan to a hospital for treatment without taking his family into confidence. Such an act is a blatant violation of both fundamental human rights and prevailing legal requirements,” the party said.

The party insisted that any medical examination must take place in the presence of Khan's personal doctors and at least one family member.

"We totally reject any form of secrecy surrounding the health of the former Prime Minister. Hiding facts once again -- reminiscent of past patterns -- is tantamount to deliberately putting Imran Khan's health and life at risk," the statement added.

Imran Khan To Be Shifted To New Jail With Medical Facilities: Minister

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters on Friday that Khan would eventually be transferred to a newly constructed Islamabad jail once it becomes operational within the next two months. According to Naqvi, the new jail would have medical facilities.

Khan is currently lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has remained since his arrest in August 2023 after being convicted in a corruption case.

This comes as reports of Khan suffering a devastating loss of eyesight, severe health deterioration, and prolonged solitary confinement inside Adiala Jail have surfaced.

A detailed report prepared by the Supreme Court-appointed lawyer, Salman Safdar, accessed by NDTV, reveals that Imran Khan has lost nearly 85 per cent of vision in his right eye after jail authorities allegedly ignored.

PTI described the authorities' treatment as “deliberate, inhuman, and illegal”. The party called delays in medical care “extremely unfortunate and inhumane” and demanded immediate medical intervention.

For Khan's supporters, the findings confirm long-held allegations that Pakistan's military-led deep state is using incarceration as a weapon to physically and psychologically break a popular civilian leader.

According to the report, Khan himself said that he “expects nothing beyond the basic necessities essential for his survival.”