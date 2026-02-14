Imran Khan Suffers 85% Vision Loss: 6 Factors That Can Lead To Central Retinal Vein Occlusion

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost nearly 85% of vision in his right eye. A detailed report prepared by the Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae (friend of the court) Salman Safdar, reveals that the Adiala Jail authorities allegedly ignored repeated medical complaints for months, which eventually lead to Khan losing 85% vision in his right eye, says an NDTV report. Khan told the amicus curiae that "approximately three to four months earlier, until October 2025, he had normal 6 x 6 vision in both eyes." He then "began experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision, which he repeatedly reported to the then jail superintendent," but "no action was taken by the jail authorities to address these complaints".

The report said that Khan was diagnosed with a blood clot that caused "severe damage," leaving him with "only 15 per cent vision in his right eye". This is known as Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO).

The report further said, "The Petitioner appeared visibly perturbed and deeply distressed by the loss of vision and the absence of timely and specialized medical intervention," adding that Khan's "eyes were watery, and he repeatedly used a tissue to wipe them, reflecting physical discomfort". Khan has been denied access to his personal physicians, despite being 73 years old and suffering from multiple health problems.

"Given his age, he required regular and periodic blood tests, which were not conducted," the report notes. Even basic dental care was withheld. "Despite being 73 years old and requiring dental consultation, no dentist had examined or treated him over the past two years, notwithstanding repeated requests".

What Is Central Retinal Vein Occlusion?

CRVO is a condition wherein the main retinal vein, which carries blood to the retina, gets blocked. When this vein is blocked, blood and fluid spills out into the retina. The American Academy Of Ophthalmology says, "The macula can swell from this fluid, affecting your central vision. Eventually, without blood circulation, nerve cells in the eye can die and you can lose more vision."

Factors That Can Cause Central Retinal Vein Occlusion

There are several factors that can lead to CRVO, and these include age, hypertension, and diabetes, among others. Here, take a look at possible causes of central retinal vein occlusion.

1. High Blood Pressure

About half of the people with CRVO have hypertension. High blood pressure hardens the arteries over time, and these stiff arteries press on nearby veins in the eye. The squeeze slows blood down, creating a backup that can form a clot.

2. Getting Older

Age is the biggest trigger with most cases seen in people over 50, especially after 65. As we grow older, blood vessels tend to become stiff and narrow. This squeezes the tiny eye veins, slowing blood flow and letting clots form more easily.

3. Diabetes

Diabetes shows up in 5-10% of cases. However, the risk can be much higher if it's not well-managed. High sugar levels harm blood vessel walls, causing swelling and stickiness that leads to clots. It often teams up with other issues like high pressure or cholesterol.

4. Glaucoma

This common eye condition increases pressure inside the eye, which blocks the vein's exit path. The backup pressure behind the blockage makes blood pool and clot more easily.

5. High Cholesterol and Smoking

Too much "bad" cholesterol builds up plaque in arteries which impacts the veins. Smoking makes blood thicker, increases oxidative stress, damages vessel linings, which eventually increases the risk. Quitting and eating heart-healthy foods can be beneficial.

6. Blood Clotting Problems

Some people have conditions that make their blood too "sticky," like high homocysteine levels or rare disorders such as antiphospholipid syndrome. Thick blood can cause issues like excess red cells also slows flow, thereby, increasing the risk of clot formation.

The risks of CRVO can be reduced by controlling blood pressure, keeping diabetes in check, watching cholesterol, quitting smoking, and getting regular eye exams.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.