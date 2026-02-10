How Uncontrolled Blood Pressure, Diabetes Increase Stroke And Seizure Risk, Doctor Explains

High blood pressure and diabetes are often called "silent" conditions for a reason. Many people live with them for years without obvious symptoms, assuming everything is under control. But when blood pressure and blood sugar levels remain unmanaged, the damage happening inside the body can be serious and, at times, sudden. "Uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure, or BP, are two of the biggest health conditions that increase the probability of stroke and seizure occurrence. When these two conditions arise, long-term complications often result, which affect the blood vessels and brain, leading to neurological complications," said Dr Bhupesh Kumar Mansukhani Director- Neurology Neuromet Wellness , Gurgaon.

"In uncontrolled diabetes, tissues in the vessel walls, especially the blood vessel walls, get permanently damaged due to the condition, resulting in fatty deposits that increase the risk of stroke," Dr Kumar added.

Why blood pressure and diabetes are a dangerous combination

High blood pressure, or hypertension, puts constant force on the walls of blood vessels. Over time, this pressure weakens and damages them. Diabetes, on the other hand, affects how the body uses glucose, leading to persistently high blood sugar levels that harm blood vessels and nerves.

When both conditions coexist, the damage accelerates. Blood vessels become stiff, narrow and more prone to blockage or rupture, especially those supplying the brain.

"The risk of reduced or blocked blood supply to the brain is very high, mainly due to reduced or blocked arteries, which may cause weakness or inability to move. In diabetes, the blood becomes sticky, which increases the risk of stroke. Moreover, in diabetes, very high or very low levels of blood sugar trigger seizures. Therefore, imbalance in brain functioning results in the inability to control the seizure," Dr Kumar added.

How uncontrolled BP increases stroke risk

Stroke occurs when blood flow to part of the brain is interrupted. This can happen in two main ways. In an ischaemic stroke, high blood pressure damages artery walls, allowing fatty deposits to build up and form clots. These clots can block blood flow to the brain, starving brain cells of oxygen. In a haemorrhagic stroke, prolonged high BP weakens blood vessels so much that they rupture, causing bleeding in the brain. This type of stroke is often more severe and life-threatening. Doctors point out that people with uncontrolled hypertension may not feel unwell until a stroke strikes, which is why regular monitoring is crucial.

How diabetes contributes to stroke

Diabetes worsens stroke risk by damaging blood vessels from the inside. High blood sugar levels make vessel walls sticky, encouraging plaque formation and clotting.

Diabetes also increases inflammation and thickens the blood, making it harder for oxygen to reach brain tissue. Over time, this raises the likelihood of both large strokes and smaller, silent strokes that slowly affect memory and thinking. When diabetes and high BP coexist, stroke risk is not just added, it is multiplied.

The link between BP, diabetes and seizures

As per Dr Kumar, the combined effects of diabetes and high blood pressure have a greater adverse impact when they coexist. In such a case, blood vessels become vulnerable and weaken; there is an increase in inflammatory processes, which hurts the brain, making it even more vulnerable to damage. All these processes not only increase the risk of stroke occurrence but also seizures afterwards.

Warning signs people often ignore

One of the biggest problems is delayed response. Many people dismiss warning signs as minor issues. Symptoms such as frequent headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, sudden weakness on one side of the body, slurred speech, confusion or unexplained fainting should never be ignored. These may signal a stroke or a seizure-related event. Doctors stress that quick medical attention can be life-saving and can also prevent long-term disability.

Why control matters more than medication alone

Taking medicines is essential, but doctors emphasise that tablets alone are not enough. Lifestyle plays a powerful role in controlling both BP and diabetes. Regular physical activity improves blood flow and insulin sensitivity. Reducing salt intake helps manage blood pressure, while limiting refined sugars supports stable blood glucose levels. Adequate sleep, stress management and quitting smoking further reduce vascular strain. Skipping medicines or adjusting doses without medical advice is a common reason these conditions spiral out of control.

Can damage be reversed?

Some damage caused by uncontrolled BP and diabetes can improve with strict control, especially in the early stages. Blood vessels can regain some flexibility, and the risk of future events can be significantly reduced. However, once a major stroke or recurrent seizures occur, the consequences may be long-lasting. That is why prevention remains the most powerful strategy. Uncontrolled blood pressure and diabetes quietly damage the brain long before symptoms appear. Together, they dramatically raise the risk of stroke and seizures, conditions that can change lives in minutes. Doctors agree on one thing. Regular monitoring, medication adherence and healthy lifestyle choices are not optional, they are essential.

Keeping BP and blood sugar in check is not just about managing numbers. It is about protecting your brain, your independence and your future health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.