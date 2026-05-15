"Not An Iota Of Truth": PM Modi Rejects Report On Foreign Travel Tax

In a rare rebuttal from the Prime Minister himself, PM Narendra Modi has rubbished a report which claimed the government is considering a cess or tax on foreign travel.

The report, by CNBC-TV18, said a proposal to levy a cess, tax or surcharge on foreign travel was being discussed at the “highest levels” of the government.

Taking to X on Friday, PM Modi replied to the post by the media outlet and said there was not even an "iota of truth" to the report.

"This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for our people," the Prime Minister wrote.

Minutes later, CNBC-TV18 issued an apology and said it was withdrawing the story.

"Our story on government considering tax/cess on foreign travel is not accurate. We withdraw the story and regret the error," the outlet posted on X.

In a graphic about the report that was shared on social media, CNBC-TV18 had said - citing sources - that the proposal on the tax was being discussed in the highest echelons of the government and was aimed at cushioning the fiscal impact from the US and Israel's war against Iran. The move, it said, would also mitigate higher crude and import costs.

The report claimed the cess would go directly to the Centre and would be in place for a year. It stated that the finance ministry had not responded to queries on the proposal.

On Sunday, PM Modi had urged citizens to help conserve petrol, diesel and foreign exchange reserves by using public transport, avoiding unnecessary foreign travel and refraining from non-essential gold purchases.

"Today, the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel and similar resources with restraint. We must use imported petroleum products only as needed. This will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war," the PM had said at an event in Telangana.

"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives," he stressed.