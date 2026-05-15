Devendra Fadnavis Takes Commercial Flight After PM Modi's Save Fuel Appeal

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption and use public transportation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday travelled from Pune to Bengaluru via a regular Indigo passenger flight instead of a special aircraft.

Fadnavis, who rode a bike to the Vidhan Bhavan yesterday, encouraged public transport by boarding the regular Indigo commercial flight from Pune to Bengaluru to attend an Art of Living event.

Fadnavis had earlier replaced his convoy of cars with motorcycles and shared pictures of himself riding a motorcycle to Vidhan Bhavan. The ride was to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members of the legislative council.

PM Modi's Appeal

PM Modi had on Sunday urged citizens to help the nation conserve petrol, diesel and foreign exchange reserves by using public transport, avoiding unnecessary foreign travel and refraining from non-essential gold purchases.

"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives," PM Modi said in Hyderabad.

PM Modi called for collective participation to help India face global economic disruptions, supply chain challenges, and rising prices triggered by international conflicts.

