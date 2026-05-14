Devendra Fadnavis Rides Royal Enfield Classic 350 After PM Modi's Fuel-Saving Appeal: Pics

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has replaced his convoy of cars with motorcycles. The political leader shared pictures of himself riding a Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle to Vidhan Bhavan. The ride was to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members of the legislative council.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealed to citizens to reduce fuel consumption amid rising fuel costs in the global market. Making a move in the direction, PM reduced the size of his carcade from 15 cars to two cars. Based on the latest visuals, the official convoy has been cut down to two SUVs: a Range Rover and a Toyota Fortuner.

Following in the footsteps, Devendra Fadnavis used a Royal Enfield Classic 350 for his commute from his official residence to Vidhan Bhavan. Maharashtra CM was accompanied by BJP leader and minister Ashish Shelar. Meanwhile, his security followed him on Bajaj Pulsar 220s, which seemed to be a part of the police's fleet.

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Sharing the pictures, Fadnavis said, "On Hon PM @narendramodi Ji's appeal, here's my bit towards austerity measures for our Nation." He also appealed to citizens to bring lifestyle changes to contribute to the cause.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Devedera Fadnavis is seen riding a Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is one of the popular motorcycles of the brand in the Indian market. It is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is based on the J-series platform of the brand and uses a 349 cc single-cylinder air-oil cooled engine. The unit produces 20 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

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This is not the first time a politician has been seen riding a Royal Enfield bike. Earlier, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted riding a Classic 350 with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in 2025 during a rally in Bihar.