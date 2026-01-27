Is High Blood Pressure The New Normal? Here's Why You Shouldn't Ignore Your Numbers

High blood pressure or hypertension has become a widespread concern due to a combination of several factors. The modern lifestyle is a significant contributor, with increased levels of stress, unhealthy eating habits, reduced physical activity, and the prevalence of obesity. Additionally, factors such as excessive salt intake, alcohol consumption, smoking, and ageing populations further exacerbate the problem. According to the World Health Organisation, an estimated 1.4 billion adults aged 30-79 years worldwide had hypertension in 2024. Also, around 600 million adults with hypertension (44%) are unaware that they have the condition.

Why shouldn't you ignore your blood pressure numbers

High blood pressure is also known as the silent killer because it significantly increases heart disease risk without any noticeable symptoms. Therefore, many people are unaware they have high blood pressure until a major health crisis occurs. Here are the consequences of uncontrolled blood pressure:

1. Cardiovascular disease

High blood pressure puts a strain on the heart. It can cause the arteries to harden (atherosclerosis), increasing the risk of plaque buildup. This further increases the likelihood of conditions like coronary artery disease, heart attack, and heart failure.

2. Stroke

Hypertension can lead to the rupture of blood vessels in the brain or the formation of blood clots, both of which can cause a stroke. A hypertensive crisis could cause a hemorrhagic stroke, which is often deadly.

3. Kidney damage

The kidneys filter waste from the blood, and high blood pressure can damage blood vessels in the kidneys, leading to chronic kidney disease and potentially kidney failure.

4. Vision loss

Hypertensive retinopathy occurs when high blood pressure damages the retina's blood vessels, leading to vision loss. Other eye problems, such as fluid buildup or swelling in the eye, can also occur.

5. Metabolic syndrome

This syndrome is a cluster of conditions such as increased waist circumference, elevated blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol levels that occur together, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

6. Cognitive decline

High blood pressure can affect brain health, leading to cognitive impairment and an increased risk of dementia and memory issues.

Given these serious consequences, managing high blood pressure is crucial.

Tips to manage blood pressure

Maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers requires a combination of medical supervision and lifestyle interventions. Here are some ways that can effectively help lower blood pressure and promote healthy numbers:

1. Lifestyle modifications

Healthy diet: Adopt a heart-healthy diet, such as the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, which emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while reducing sodium intake.

Adopt a heart-healthy diet, such as the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, which emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while reducing sodium intake. Regular exercise: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. Activities like walking, swimming, or cycling can significantly help lower blood pressure.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. Activities like walking, swimming, or cycling can significantly help lower blood pressure. Weight management: Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is crucial. Even a small weight loss can help reduce blood pressure levels.

2. Stress management

Practice stress-reducing techniques such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or tai chi. Also, ensure adequate sleep by establishing a consistent sleep schedule and creating a relaxing bedtime routine.

3. Limit these

Reduce sodium intake, limit alcohol intake and quit smoking to promote healthy blood pressure numbers.

4. Monitor blood pressure

Regularly check your blood pressure at home or visit your healthcare provider. Keeping a log can help track changes and patterns. If you notice any major fluctuations, discuss them with your doctor.

5. Medication

If lifestyle changes are insufficient, consult a healthcare provider for medication options. Various classes of antihypertensive drugs are available, and they may be prescribed based on individual health needs.

6. Regular check-ups

Schedule regular appointments with your doctor to manage your blood pressure effectively. This allows for adjustments in treatment and monitoring for any complications.

By adopting these strategies and working closely with healthcare professionals, you can effectively manage high blood pressure and reduce the risks associated with it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.